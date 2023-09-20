Protesters gather outside the Consulate of India in Vancouver on Saturday, June 24, 2023, during a protest over the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Vancouver Police Department says it’s beefing up security outside India’s Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India’s government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Protesters gather outside the Consulate of India in Vancouver on Saturday, June 24, 2023, during a protest over the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Vancouver Police Department says it’s beefing up security outside India’s Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India’s government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Security boosted at Vancouver’s Indian consulate after Trudeau’s remarks

Vancouver police say they aren’t aware of any specific threats to Indian consular officials

The Vancouver Police Department says it’s beefing up security outside India’s Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India’s government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.

Const. Tania Visintin, the department’s media relations officer, says police are “closely monitoring the situation” since Trudeau’s announcement about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal supporter of an independent Sikh homeland, who was shot dead in Surrey in June.

She says Vancouver police aren’t aware of any specific threats to Indian consular officials, but have increased police presence at the downtown Vancouver consulate.

Visintin says police are also working with city officials to implement a no-stopping zone on Howe Street outside the building that houses the consulate.

Two Vancouver police officers stationed outside the building in a police cruiser Wednesday morning said they weren’t authorized to speak to media.

No one from the consulate was made available to comment on the police presence.

A sign on the door tells visitors to check in with security before visiting the consulate, with a private security guard stationed in the building’s lobby screening entrants.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said last week that Canada had offered round-the-clock security to India’s diplomats.

A statement released by the Indian government Wednesday warns Indian nationals of “growing anti-India activities” in Canada, telling potential travellers to “exercise utmost caution.”

The statement says Indian diplomats and others in the community have received threats for their opposition to what it calls “the anti-India agenda.”

Signs blaming Indian diplomats for Nijjar’s killing have been posted around B.C.’s Lower Mainland and elsewhere for months.

Joly said in July that such a poster advertising a protest in Toronto was “unacceptable.”

READ ALSO: Caution urged: Citizens of India warned about travelling to Canada

READ ALSO: Shocked AG says B.C. doing what it can to ensure citizens are protected

IndiaPoliceVancouver

Love The Prince Rupert Northern View?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conservation officers put down coyote following 9 Lower Mainland attacks
Next story
PHOTOS: Alice the 17K pound T-Rex has landed in Penticton

Just Posted

Counter protesters gathered at Prince Rupert City Hall. The Sept. 20 events remained peaceful and both sides remained separated. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Nation-wide “1 Million March 4 Children” protest reaches Prince Rupert

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Debbie and Clint Thompson are attempting to build small cabins on their property, but say they have faced pushback from the city’s building inspector.
Fire regulations put hold on Port Edward Kinnikinnick Campground expansion

Pop-up banner image