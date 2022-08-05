Second water advisory in less than a week in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert is under a precautionary water quality advisory issued on August 4. The advisory is the second in less than a week. (File photo)

For the second time in just less than a week, the City of Prince Rupert issued a water quality advisory to residents on August 4.

Following on from a previous Water Quality Notice issued on July 30 that was downgraded to an advisory, then later rescinded on Aug. 3, the latest advisory has been issued as a safety measure, the City of Prince stated in a media statement.

“Please note that as a precautionary measure, the Water Quality Advisory for sensitive users has been re-issued over the weekend for the City of Prince Rupert. An update is anticipated following the completion of the weekend’s water sampling program,” the statement read.

“A Water Quality Advisory is a precautionary measure issued to residents considered most ‘at risk’. A Water Quality Advisory indicates a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water, but the conditions do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice. It is the lowest level notification and is issued as a precautionary measure, particularly to those with compromised immune systems that they should take appropriate steps, such as boiling their water prior to consumption.

As per Northern Health guidance, some risks may remain for particularly at-risk people such as newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. The following sensitive customers should be careful when ingesting the water:

• Children and infants under the age of 2 years

• The elderly (65 years of age and older)

• People with weakened immune systems (if unsure, consult with a physician)

For these sensitive customers, as a precaution, all water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute, then cool to place in a food-grade storage container before drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth

Alternatively, sensitive customers could choose to use bottled or distilled water or water that has been appropriately filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Owners of public facilities are requested to post Water Quality Advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public, alternatively, public fountains and taps should be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Water Quality Advisory,” stated the city.