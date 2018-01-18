Second reported cougar sighting near Conrad

A second cougar sighting near Conrad Street in Prince Rupert was reported on Jan. 18. (File photo)

On Jan. 18 a second cougar sighting in Prince Rupert within a week was reported to conservation officers in Terrace.

The first reported sighting, on Jan. 16, was near Conrad Elementary School. Prince Rupert RCMP said the second call, which came two days later, claimed a cougar was seen on a property in the 800 block of Conrad Street.

After being notified by the Terrace conservation office at 8:32 a.m. Thursday morning, Prince Rupert police went to the area but did not find the animal.

“Due to the high density of the deer population on Kaien Island and Prince Rupert, it’s not uncommon” to see cougars, conservation officer Scott Senkiw said. He added that the reports were potentially calling about the same cougar, seen at different times.

“At this point, it was just a sighting. No abnormal behaviour or any aggression was observed, and it wasn’t observed on school property. We’re just keeping note of that. If it becomes more prevalent, then we’ll have to take further action,” Senkiw said.

He encourages the public to report wildlife sightings, especially if a cougar appears to be lingering in an area or acting strange.

