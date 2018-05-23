Second Japanese company signs up for Pinnacle’s pellets

Wood pellets in high demand for biomass energy as Hanwa buys tonnes of business with Pinnacle

A month after Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group announced a pellet contract with a Japanese company, they’ve signed another with a second Japanese trading company.

Starting in 2022, Pinnacle will sell 75,000 tonnes of industrial wood pellets to Hanwa Co. Ltd. on a long-term, take-or-pay agreement. Hanwa plans to use the pellets for a biomass power generation plant, which will help Japan’s carbon-reduction program.

READ MORE: Pinnacle pellets to feed hungry Japanese biomass industry

“With the addition of the fourth contract of 2018 with Japanese customers, our contracted backlog is now $3.8 billion,” Robert McCurdy, the CEO of Pinnacle, said in the press release on May 22.

READ MORE: Smithers pellet plant ready to build


