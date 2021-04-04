Second COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor declared

An ambulance arrives at Acropolis Manor on April 4, Easter Sunday the same day Northern Health Officials declared a second COVID-19 outbreak in the long-term care and seniors facility. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A second COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor, Prince Rupert’s long-term care and seniors home has been declared on Easter Sunday, April 4, following lab-confirmed cases of the virus, Northern Health stated in a media release.

“Northern Health medical officers have declared an outbreak for the West Pod at Acropolis Manor,” Eryn Collins communications manager said.

At the time of the outbreak declaration, two residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Communication with Acropolis Manor staff, residents, and families is ongoing,” she said.

The health authority is implementing enhanced COVID-19 precautions at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, following lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents.

Collins stated the care facilities have implemented very clear policies and procedures for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, to lower the risk of transmission to residents, staff and physicians within the care facility.

“Northern Health is proactively testing residents to identify anyone who may have been infected, and taking additional steps to protect the health of all Acropolis Manor staff and residents, including but not limited to increased screening for all staff and residents; cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced; staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted; temporary suspension of social visits. Essential visits are not impacted and can continue.”

A previous outbreak was announced on Jan. 19 and was eventually declared over on March 16. Numbers rose significantly in the weeks of the outbreak to eventually 33 residents, and 24 staff being infected. Sixteen residents of the home died from COVID-19 during the outbreak.

