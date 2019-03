Photos capture the moment the Coast Tsimshian-inspired design was placed on the building

The second cedar hat-inspired rooftops was placed on top of the Metlakatla seniors’ housing development at 700 Greet St. on March 27. (Rob Rydde photo)

With the necessary framing finished, the second Coast Tsimshian cedar hat-inspired roof was laid atop the Metlakatla seniors’ housing development.

The moment was caught by Prince Rupert resident, Rob Rydd, who was there early Wednesday morning, on March 27, at the 700 Green St. location.

The first cedar hat was placed on March 8.

