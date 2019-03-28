Seattle bus driver shot in torso drives passengers to safety

The gunman opened fire on the bus while walking in a neighbourhood also shooting at a motorist, killing him

A Seattle bus driver hailed as a hero for steering the bus away from a gunman who opened fire on him and his passengers says he’s “glad to be alive.”

Eric Stark was hit in the torso Wednesday afternoon by a bullet but authorities say he still managed to turn the bus around and drive away.

Officials say the gunman who opened fire on the bus while walking in a neighbourhood Wednesday then opened fire on a motorist, killing him.

Stark told KOMO-TV he was just doing his job and “it’s what any other driver would be able to do if they were physically able.”

Stark was hospitalized. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says he “saved lives and took action even after being harmed.”

READ ALSO: Washington State sheriff’s deputy killed, officer injured during traffic stop

Lisa Baumann And Gene Johnson, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Exploring food opportunities in Northwest B.C.
Next story
Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Just Posted

EV owner wants faster charging stations in the city

Long drives between northern communities mean longer charging times, says Brian Lutz

Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

DAY 2: Rampage run out of steam against the Stamps

Prince Rupert falls 7-4 in a close game against Williams Lake in the Coy Cup Tournament

Exploring food opportunities in Northwest B.C.

Northwest BC Food Action Network brings food security summit to Terrace next month

Second cedar hat lowered on Metlakatla seniors’ housing development

Photos capture the moment the Coast Tsimshian-inspired design was placed on the building

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

A report last year estimated more than $100 million was funnelled through B.C.’s gaming facilities

OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

So far, 13 inmates have been approved for the needle-exchange program at the five institutions

Wrongfully convicted man’s case sat on Wilson-Raybould’s desk for months

David Lametti pent almost 17 years in prison after being convicted of the 1998 murder of his ex-girlfriend

Most Read