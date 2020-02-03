Kamloops this Week

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

  Feb. 3, 2020 8:40 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties and members of Kamloops Search and Rescue are at Sun Peaks Resort on Monday morning (Feb. 3), searching for a missing 14-year-old snowboarder.

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday and it was confirmed he used the chairlift to get up the mountain during the day. However, he failed to catch the shuttle back to Kamloops in the afternoon.

As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., Mounties, the police dog service and Kamloops Search and Rescue members are searching the area.

Carson stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a white coat with green shapes, black pants, black helmet and white snowboard boots.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KamloopsRCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

