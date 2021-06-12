Searching out fun in the sun for Seafest 44

Capt. Portugal was getting into the festive spirit out working for the City of Prince Rupert and celebrating Seafest 2021, on June 12. During regular business hours Capt. Portugal is known as David Costa. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Capt. Portugal was getting into the festive spirit out working for the City of Prince Rupert and celebrating Seafest 2021, on June 12. During regular business hours Capt. Portugal is known as David Costa. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Craig Rimmer and his daughter Frankie were all smiles out riding along the waterfront for Seafest weekend on June 12.(Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)Craig Rimmer and his daughter Frankie were all smiles out riding along the waterfront for Seafest weekend on June 12.(Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Luke Eso was keeping track of the landmark in the Seafest 2021 Selfie Scavenger Hunt along the waterfront in Prince Rupert on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Luke Eso was keeping track of the landmark in the Seafest 2021 Selfie Scavenger Hunt along the waterfront in Prince Rupert on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Spending family time at Mariners Park in Prince Rupert, Rowan Mirau tells his parents Chelsea and Blair to keep the weekend fun in their sights, on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Spending family time at Mariners Park in Prince Rupert, Rowan Mirau tells his parents Chelsea and Blair to keep the weekend fun in their sights, on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The Eso family, Steve, Anita, Max and Luke, is on the hunt for the rest of the Selfie Scavenger Hunt clues during Seafest 2021 in Prince Rupert on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)The Eso family, Steve, Anita, Max and Luke, is on the hunt for the rest of the Selfie Scavenger Hunt clues during Seafest 2021 in Prince Rupert on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Max Eso steers the vessel towards Seafest fun on June 12, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Max Eso steers the vessel towards Seafest fun on June 12, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Talis Elkington, two and a half years old, is hunting up the fun at Mariners Park on Seafest 2021 weekend. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Talis Elkington, two and a half years old, is hunting up the fun at Mariners Park on Seafest 2021 weekend. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
All laughs at Seafest 2021 while playing at Mariners Park on June 12 is Talis Elkington. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)All laughs at Seafest 2021 while playing at Mariners Park on June 12 is Talis Elkington. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Ah, my friend, you tickle my fancy and make me laugh. Talis Elkington finds Seafest 2021 and playing at Mariners Park a hilarious adventure on June 12 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Ah, my friend, you tickle my fancy and make me laugh. Talis Elkington finds Seafest 2021 and playing at Mariners Park a hilarious adventure on June 12 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two new friends, Sasha Enns and Kai Mark cheer on the crew at Redneck Kitchen while waiting for their southern-style barbeque food at Prince Rupert 2021 Seafest on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Two new friends, Sasha Enns and Kai Mark cheer on the crew at Redneck Kitchen while waiting for their southern-style barbeque food at Prince Rupert 2021 Seafest on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The crew at Redneck Kitchen travelled from Terrace to offer southern barbeque tastings of brisket and pulled pork to Prince Rupert Seafest goers on June 12. Opening at 11 a.m. the team sold out of 300 lbs of brisket and 100 lbs of pulled pork by 3 p.m. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)The crew at Redneck Kitchen travelled from Terrace to offer southern barbeque tastings of brisket and pulled pork to Prince Rupert Seafest goers on June 12. Opening at 11 a.m. the team sold out of 300 lbs of brisket and 100 lbs of pulled pork by 3 p.m. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Getting into the spirit of fun in the sun for Seafest 2021 is the team at the Prestige Hotel in front of their sharp-toothed window display, on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Getting into the spirit of fun in the sun for Seafest 2021 is the team at the Prestige Hotel in front of their sharp-toothed window display, on June 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Seafest volunteers Leeanda Wahl, Robb Rydde, and Alex Hogendoorn, are having fun in the sun on June 12 at the Prince Rupert Rotary Waterfront Park handing out COVID-19 masks to ensure safety and fun for all participants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Seafest volunteers Leeanda Wahl, Robb Rydde, and Alex Hogendoorn, are having fun in the sun on June 12 at the Prince Rupert Rotary Waterfront Park handing out COVID-19 masks to ensure safety and fun for all participants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Seafest 2021 encourages window decorating with a ‘Here comes the sun’ theme. Homes around Prince Rupert decorated their windows to win prizes. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A busted young buck, caught in the act. Oh deer, he had a blooming good time as those pansies tasted so yummy for this young stag out celebrating Seafest weekend, on June 12 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar)A busted young buck, caught in the act. Oh deer, he had a blooming good time as those pansies tasted so yummy for this young stag out celebrating Seafest weekend, on June 12 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar)

Seafest 2021 was the 44th year the Prince Rupert community was able to celebrate the attractions and landmarks the city has to offer with a Selfie Scavenger Hunt, Trail Bingo and other fun in the sun for families and friends with the “Here Comes the Sun” themed event.

All activities on the Seafest schedule have been vetted and approved by Northern Health for social distancing and COVID-19 requirements. The lineup plans have been specifically arranged to accommodate the challenges of the pandemic and keep everyone safe, Alex Hoogendorn of the Prince Rupert Special Events Society, said. The Seafest committee will even be handing out a limited number of coveted Seafest 2021 masks.

Events are on all weekend from June to 11 to 13. Bingo cards, scavenger hunt clues, decorating contests and details can be found in The Northern View print edition, published on June 10.

