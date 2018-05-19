Dewi Griffiths and Shawnene Nicholls of Cowichan SAR brief members of several search and rescue groups on what is planned for the day early Saturday morning. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

“Today, we bring Ben Kilmer home!” Shawnene Nicholls of Cowichan Search and Rescue told the assembled searchers before they headed out Saturday morning.

It marks three days of searching since Vancouver Island dad Ben Kilmer was reported missing. His vehicle was found with the engine running Wednesday afternoon along the rural Cowichan Lake Road.

Overnight Friday, Cowichan Search and Rescue (SAR) moved its search headquarters to the field behind the Sahtlam Fire Hall, just a short distance west of the place on Cowichan Lake Road, east of Menzies where they’d been working from Thursday and Friday.

Dewi Griffiths and Shawnene Nicholls led the 8:30 a.m. briefing for all the searchers, who included personnel from Cowichan, Salt Spring Island, Metchosin, and Peninsula SAR teams plus the Ladysmith-Cowichan Swiftwater team.

READ MORE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Leaders give searchers their orders before they head out to look for missing Ben Kilmer on Friday morning. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

GoFundMe page launched by friends to fund helicopter

Friends of Kilmer’s family have now setup a GoFundMe page, looking to raise enough funds for a private helicopter to help with the ongoing search efffort.

In a post on Facebook, Tonya, Kilmer’s wife urged anyone who could to come and help with the search.

“I believe in every ounce of my being that we are close,” she said.

“I need drones, helicopters, planes!! Anything and everything! He is there!”

Ben Kilmer has been missing since Wednesday evening in the Cowichan Valley. (Facebook)

Search changes focus to Cowichan River

At the search headquarters Saturday morning, there were a good number of members of the public who showed up to help out in the search.

The search is now moving more towards the Cowichan River, and the combing of the area that had been grid-searched yesterday is now complete. Plans were being made to get the searchers access to the river as needed.

Kilmer, 41, vanished Wednesday. His white van was found, still running, by the side of Cowichan Lake Road and by late that same night a search had been launched. On Thursday, more teams from across the Island joined the effort.

There has been a concerted effort among the public, too, as friends and family wait for Kilmer’s return.

“This man was really loved. We all know that,” said Nicholls as she encouraged the SAR crews.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

Previous story
Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease
Next story
Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Sean Carlson gives back as a trailblazer

President of the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society helps Rupertites get on trail

MVP of the Week: Giving team a try

Lindsay Gidney has taken his passion for team and sport with him around the world

Former Prince Rupert man wanted on kidnapping and extortion warrants

Terrace RCMP requesting public’s help to find Ira Adam Bryant

RCMP briefs: Two separate assaults on Third Avenue West, several car crashes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert police files from May 9 to 13

Business Walk returns to gauge business climate in Prince Rupert

Volunteers went business-to-business on May 17 to get feedback from owners and managers

This Week Podcast — Episode 85

Learn how you could create your own law. MP Nathan Cullen is this week’s guest on Create Your Canada

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Most Read