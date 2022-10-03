UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
Courtney Harry was driving a vehicle matching the one above. (Photo submitted)Courtney Harry was driving a vehicle matching the one above. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: Courtney Harry has been located safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Alexis Creek RCMP initiated a search Sunday night (Oct. 2) for a missing woman, last known to be heading out hunting in the Chilcotin.

According to family, Courtney Harry was driving a 2022 blue GMC short box pickup and could be on the backroads in the Siwash area.

She was last seen Friday, Sept. 30 and is believed to be alone.

Her sister Geordina Toth describes her younger sister as an avid hunter and mother of three.

She said Courtney knows the Siwash area somewhat as she has hunted there before. Any assistance or information which will help locate Courtney is greatly appreciated by the family.

Search and rescue teams from Tletinqox and Xeni Gwetin First Nations have already been out looking for her over the weekend.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP.

