Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

The search has been suspended for missing Merritt cowboy Ben Tyner, police say.

The 32-year-old rancher was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26 at the Nicola Ranch where he has worked since November. His horse was found two days later, riderless and in full tack.

Late Sunday evening, RCMP suspended the effort to find him, citing coverage of an extensive area where the horse was found, and the extreme cold.

More than 19 teams from across the province, including the central Interior, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, had travelled to Merritt to help with the search, equipped with dog teams, helicopters, drones and horseback riders.

“Extreme cold and snow on Sunday hindered search efforts somewhat but volunteers continued to search drainage areas and steep terrain with no results,” Const. Tracy Dunsmore said.

Police continue to investigate, she said, adding that the search could be restarted if further information comes to light.



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter