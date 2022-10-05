Prince Rupert RCMP has ended a search for a 55-year-old missing man who was found deceased on Oct. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Search ends for Prince Rupert missing man

RCMP said man was found deceased

A search for a missing Prince Rupert man has ended after he was found deceased on Oct. 4, RCMP stated in a press release.

Fifty-five-year-old Darren Trent Wilson was reported missing by his family on Sept. 23.

The Prince Rupert RCMP would like to thank the public for its help in locating him and sends condolences to his family.

“At this time no foul play is being considered and the death is not being marked as suspicious. The BC Coroners Service will be conducting its own investigation with support from the RCMP,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment stated in the media statement.

No further information will be released at this time.

