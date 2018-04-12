Search and Rescue crews from Prince Rupert and Terrace search for David Kim, who was last seen leaving Shames Mountain at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Search continues for David Kim, five days later

Prince Rupert RCMP, Terrace Search and Rescue teams continue to look for Kim along the Skeena River

The search for David Kim continues after he went missing Saturday, April 7.

Prince Rupert RCMP have been actively searching for the 45-year-old Terrace man after his vehicle, a light blue 2007 Toyota Yaris, was found parked near Khyex River along Highway 16, a day after he disappeared.

“We’re trying to tighten up a time frame from when witnesses saw him,” said Sgt. Dave Uppal. Kim was seen leaving Shames Mountain parking lot at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“At 3:15 p.m. someone sees him leaving the viewpoint and someone saw him driving the vehicle toward Prince Rupert. At 6:30 p.m. we have witnesses see the vehicle park where we located it,” Uppal said.

Missing man last seen leaving Shames ski hill

RCMP have been working in partnership with the Terrace and Prince Rupert Search and Rescue team.

“On Tuesday, we were able to have five people in the field. We conducted a lot of searches in the area downstream and upstream. Nothing was located with our imagery,” said Dave Jephson, search manager with Terrace Search and Rescue.

Police are using the marine section’s float plane to conduct searches. They were able to fly most days, except for when the windstorm hit the North Coast on Tuesday.

“Like many searches where a subject is not successfully located, it’s very difficult for all parties, family and friends. We know in this case that David was well liked in the community,” Jephson said.

Family and friends of Kim are doing their own searches as well. “As always, we throw caution out there to please be diligent where you go and what you do. Please don’t go outside of your capabilities,” he said.

A family friend of Kim, Jayson Kurtz, thanks the community for helping with the search.

“The well wishes, positive thoughts and sharing of information has meant a lot to his family. From people bringing food, sending messages of hope and support to people putting feet on the ground, they are truly thankful.

“The search was comprised of 13 friends, family and other volunteer searcher of various backgrounds. The objective was to complement the searches already conducted by RCMP and Terrace Search and Rescue in hopes of locating David Kim. This group has the blessing of David’s family and will continue to support them as they require,” Kurtz said in an email.

The RCMP said if anyone saw anything in and around that vehicle that seemed odd to contact them at 250-638-7429 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

David Kim’s blue Toyota Yaris was found on April 8 at 12 p.m. where RCMP and Search and Rescue crews conducted a search for the missing 45-year-old man. (RCMP photo)

