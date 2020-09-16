Search concludes over human remains found

Prince Rupert RCMP said search in Moresby Park area has concluded

The search surrounding human remains found on Sept. 10 has concluded, Prince Rupert RCMP said on Sept. 16. (Black Press Media files)

A search surrounding human remains found on Sept. 10, in the Moresby Park area has been concluded Prince Rupert RCMP said, in a statement on Sept. 16.

“Police have been in the area for the past couple of days; however, they have since concluded their search and the park is now open,” Prince Rupert RCMP said.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service for the purpose of the identifying the remains and to determine the cause of death.

More to come.

