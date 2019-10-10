The 65-year-old man was reported last seen near the Nass River Bridge but was not found after a five-day search. (Google Maps Screenshot)

Search called off for missing mushroom picker in the Nass Valley

Search lasted five days involving air and ground personnel

An extensive five-day search for a missing mushroom picker in the Nass Valley has come to an end with no success.

Last night on Oct. 9, RCMP called off the search as no signs of the 65-year-old man were found and survivability was pronounced unlikely.

The man, known to travel often through the Northwest, was reported missing by another mushroom picker who noticed he never returned to his campsite near the Nass River Bridge.

On the morning of Oct. 5, Terrace SAR was notified by police to assist with the ground search and sent out eight of their members alongside people from many other search and rescue groups.

“He was all by himself… when we received the call, we weren’t aware of when he was reported missing but it’s been some extensive time before he was reported to police,” says George Lebleu, Terrace SAR manager of the search.

READ MORE: Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters gets $100K boost from Prince Rupert Port Authority

The search was an intense collaboration between many rescue organizations in the area including the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue, Prince Rupert Search and Rescue, Prince George Search and Rescue, Fort St. James Search and Rescue, Houston Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and the Nisga’a Wildland Fire Fighting team.

RCMP air services and a police services dog were also utilized in the search.

“We searched kilometres… we had guys going each day,” Lebleu says. “It was an extensive search by massive personnel.”

READ MORE: Terrace SAR, military coordinate joint late-night backcountry rescue

Lebleu adds that although the ground search is over, police are still looking for more information regarding the missing man.

The Terrace Standard has contacted the RCMP for more details.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

 


