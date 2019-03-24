Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A patient is rescued from the Skaha Bluffs using a long-line helicopter on Saturday, March 23. (PENSAR Photo)

Penticton Search and Rescue got an injured climber to safety with the help of a long-line helicopter on Saturday, March 23.

Two PENSAR members hiked into the Skaha Bluffs to attend to a 30-year-old woman who was suffering from a suspected lower limb fracture. The SAR members assisted the injured climber while awaiting the arrival of the helicopter evacuation.

Shortly after 4 p.m., PENSAR mobilized 12 personnel after being contacted by the Provincial emergency co-ordination centre. A 911 call had come in requesting help for an injured climber in the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

Kelvin Hall, SAR duty manager, reported that he dispatched two rescue trucks with ground teams and a three-person helicopter long line evacuation team to the task.

The victim was airlifted out of the bluffs area to an awaiting ambulance and was then to Penticton hospital for further medical care.

The rescue task came only hours after the provincial government’s announcement of continued funding for search and rescue teams in the province.

