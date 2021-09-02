Arrowsmith Search and Rescue rescues an injured quad rider in the Cook Creek area on Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue rescues an injured quad rider in the Cook Creek area on Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue)

Search and rescue is free so don’t delay, association reminds British Columbians

Search and rescue groups say a call to 911 is free and can save lives

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association is reminding British Columbians that its services are both free and non-judgemental, regardless of how a person got into the situation.

In a Thursday (Sept. 2) press release, the association said that “at no time is anyone who is lost or injured in B.C.’s outdoors ever charged for the cost of the search or rescue” when they call 911.

To that end, the association produced several videos reminding all groups, whether hikers, boaters or marginalized populations that search and rescue groups have only one goal: “To save lives.”

The association said that although there is often speculation about whether or not people who get lost should be charged for search and rescue services, that is not the case in B.C.

“Our biggest concern is that a hesitation to call for help because of this misunderstanding will result in either significant injury to the subject or worse,” said association president Chris Kelly.

The association is made up of more than 3,000 volunteers across 79 ground search and rescue groups.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation
Next story
‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

Just Posted

Telus customers experienced service interruptions on Sept. 2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Prince Rupert Telus customers experience service disruptions

Grade 1 and 2 students at Lax Kxeen Elementary School play on playground equipment at Lax Kxeen Elementary School in Prince Rupert B.C. in May 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert kids go back to in-person classes

Prince Rupert man, Dillon Joseph Vermeeren, was last seen on Aug. 21 in the Lower Mainland and was reported missing. He was found deceased on Aug. 31, a family member stated on a Go-Fund-Me page. (Photo: supplied)
Missing Prince Rupert man found deceased

Prince Rupert has been chosen as one of only six locations across the country to host a satellite screening of a Toronto International Film Festival movie on Sept. 13. The movie called ‘Official Competition’ stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz (Photo: supplied by TIFF)
Prince Rupert chosen by Toronto International Film Festival for single night screening