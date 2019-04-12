Search and rescue crews called in to find missing Fort St. James man

Jarett Sutherland last spoke to his mother on April 5

The Fort St. James RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen or heard from since Friday April 5.

Jarett Sutherland is described as a caucasian male, 27-years old, 175 cms, 61 kgs, brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP release on April 11 stated that Sutherland last spoke to his mother on April 5. On April 8, at 6:46 am, the RCMP received the report of a missing person.

Personal items belonging to Sutherland were found near the Stuart River Bridge and there is reason to believe that Sutherland may have intentionally walked into the river, stated the RCMP release.

Search and Rescue were called and a ground and air search has been conducted. A swift water rescue team was also called to aid in the search.

Sutherland has not been located yet.

If you have any information about Jarett Sutherland or where he might be, please contact the Fort St James RCMP at 250 996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

