Kitimat RCMP and Search and Rescue jumped into action when an abandoned kayak was found on the River last Friday afternoon, and the owner was soon located, safe and sound. While the Kitimat River may look calm, it can be rough with currents, logjams, and stormy or rainy weather. Those on the river are reminded to wear a lifejacket or PFD, and to always have a safety plan prepared. (Misty Johnsen)

Search and Rescue and RCMP investigate after abandoned kayak found on Kitimat River

KSAR and Kitimat RCMP confirmed the owner lost the recently discovered kayak a couple of weeks ago.

Kitimat Search and Rescue (KSAR) and Kitimat RCMP are thanking the public for their help after an abandoned kayak found its owner after being spotted on the Kitimat River last Friday afternoon.

Kitimat RCMP posted on Facebook about the kayak, which was located on the Kitimat River above Hirsch Creek, near Cable Car, and asked community members to check in with anyone they knew who might have been kayaking on the river that day.

“If you know anyone who was kayaking the rivers in that area today, please make attempts to contact them,” Kitimat RCMP wrote in a post. “If you are unsuccessful in contacting someone who you believe was kayaking in the area today, please contact that Kitimat RCMP.”

On Saturday, KSAR put out a statement, saying that they were called in to help after RCMP found the kayak.

“In the late afternoon of July 10, 2020, Kitimat SAR was called by the RCMP regarding a unoccupied kayak spotted in some logs on the Kitimat River just below [Cable Car],” the KSAR statement read. “Kitimat SAR responded with six members. Three KSAR members flew the Kitimat River by helicopter in an attempt to spot anyone. Two KSAR members accompanied two members of the Kitimat Hatchery Staff on their jet boat and travelled to the scene and searched as far upstream as the Wedeene River.”

KSAR said they stopped searching at 7:20 p.m. on Friday, after being unsuccessful in their search. However, the RCMP later received a call from the kayak’s owner, who had seen posts on social media about the abandoned kayak.

“He told [Kitimat RCMP that] about 2 weeks ago he and two buddies were kayaking the river and he flipped the kayak and it ended up going under a log jam,” KSAR wrote.

READ MORE: New Kitimat River Safety Initiatives brought about for fishermen in wake of drownings

KSAR would like to thank the Kitimat Hatchery Staff for their help on the water, and the public for their help in spreading the posts to find the owner.

KSAR and RCMP would also like to remind people to make safety a priority and always wear a lifejacket or PFD when out on the river.


clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake
Next story
Getting a head for cancer research

Just Posted

Getting a head for cancer research

Prince Rupert Cops for Cancer want to flush away the illness with loads of donations for research

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Four air ambulance flights out of Terrace delayed or cancelled

Pandemic precautions caused nighttime closure of service station providing weather data to pilots

Skeena Resources, Tahltan prez excited by purchase of Eskay Creek

Skeena gets full control of mine, Barrick gets 12 per cent of Skeena and a one per cent royalty

CityWest announces new CEO

Stefan Woloszyn will start Aug. 17 to head up Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Smithers region

B.C. records 62 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths since Friday

Province has just over 200 active cases

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Most Read