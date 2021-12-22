Seal Cove Salt Marsh slated for completion early in new year

Seal Cove Salt Marsh is nearing construction completion and is slated to be finished in early 2022, the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced on Dec. 20.

The project has seen several delays, initially scheduled for a 2021 summer opening, due to weather conditions and material delays due to supply chain disruptions, the PRPA stated.

Mayor Lee Brain welcomed the announcement, adding the soon-to-be completion of the project was another “big step toward activating” the city’s waterfront assets and bringing the 2030 vision to life.

Benches and a lighted pathway will be installed around the marsh in January, the PRPA stated in a social media posting.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to incorporate habitat compensation, environmental sustainability, and create a new public space for the community,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the PRPA, said in the February announcement when the construction first broke ground.

The restoration of Seal Cove has been a collaboration between the City of Prince Rupert, which provided the site, and the PRPA, which fully funded the development of the salt marsh.

To restore the cove to its natural state, with additional improvements to attract recreational visitors, the PRPA invested $4 million into the design.

The Seal Cove project compensates for marine habitat impact associated with the Fairview-Ridley Corridor.

Human and industrial activity over the years near the salt marsh has led to the clearing of natural vegetation, disturbed intertidal habitat, and the collection of waste and refuse, severely impacting the site’s natural value.

In the spring, the port is inviting the public to a grand opening of the new community feature, the PRPA wrote.

READ MORE: Restoration work begins on Prince Rupert’s Seal Cove

RAED MORE: Seal Cove Salt Marsh project on schedule for summer opening

Norman Galimski | Journalist