Seafest is launching in June

Seafest 2021 will see different types of bubbles, especially social bubbles for the June 11 to 13th weekend festivities planned in a COVID-19 safe format with activities for families bubbles able to social distance safely. (Photo: Nothern View file photo.)

Seafest 2021 is being launched the weekend of June 11 to 13 with a new COVID-19 friendly format and with social distancing events that families can celebrate in their social bubbles to recognize the spirit of Prince Rupert.

“Bring on the sun because here come some Seafest fun activities in Prince Rupert,” Bev Killbery, president of the Prince Rupert Special Events Society that has organized the annual community festival for more than 43 years, said.

“It’s been a tough year with the COVID-19 restrictions and not being able to have large gatherings, so the Special Events Society volunteers have some social-distancing activities planned to have some fun in our community,” Killbery said.

COVID-19 rained on the parade of the 42nd Seafest 2020 creating the cancellation of all activities. But in 2021 Seafest will not be washed out again as PRSES has a full weekend of activities to hoist residents out of their homes.

While a full range of events will be announced in the upcoming weeks, an early peek at the agenda revealed the Seniors Tea Cheer Box on Friday June 11th. Registration by all seniors and elders is required to receive the goodie-filled box.

A community-located ‘selfie’ scavenger hunt will have you putting your masked noggins together to work out clues and locations of many spots in town. When participants are completed, they can head out for the Hiking Trails Bingo around town with familiar Seafest food vendors providing ‘Sunshine Take Out’ to tantalize your tastebuds, Killbery said.

‘Here Comes the Sun’ is the decorating theme for vehicles, homes and businesses using sunshine and flowers. Everyone dressed in ‘Dress up Sunshine’ style will be prized for donning floppy hats, Hawaiian styled shirts, skirts, sandals sunglasses, and the best adornment — smiles.

“Community sponsors have teamed up to offer tons of prizes that will blow you away,” Killberry said.

The event organizers said to stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks, and plan to have a wonderful Seafest weekend.

“See you about town, having fun with sunny faces and happy tummies,” Killbery said.

K-J Millar | Journalist