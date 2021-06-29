RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

