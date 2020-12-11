Gabriel Bureau, president of Prince Rupert District Teachers Union, and Tom Kertes, vice president are calling to SD 52 to protect employees and students with increased safety measures for COVID-19 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Gabriel Bureau, president of Prince Rupert District Teachers Union, and Tom Kertes, vice president are calling to SD 52 to protect employees and students with increased safety measures for COVID-19 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

SD 52 is failing the safety of teachers and students – Prince Rupert District Teachers Union

School district adheres to the advice of Ministry of Ed., Public Health, and WorkSafe BC - SD 52

Disappointing decisions regarding the health and safety of teachers and students were made by trustees at the School District 52 meeting on Dec. 8, the Prince Rupert District Teachers Union said in a Dec. 9 press release.

“The local teachers’ union is requesting more local leadership on COVID-19 school safety,” Gabriel Bureau president of the union said. “At the meeting, local teachers certainly did not see the kind of leadership that’s required.”

The local teachers were calling on their employer to make mask-wearing mandatory in classrooms and increase social distancing where possible. A public relations campaign to increase awareness of the concerns was launched on Dec. 3, with a subsequent car rally of more than 20 vehicles honking and driving through the city on Dec. 10.

Responding to the car rally in their own press release on Dec. 11, SD 52 said it will only implement changes that are approved by Public Health and the measures proposed by PRDTU are similar to those of the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation, which has already met with Public Health to discuss such concerns.

READ MORE: Road Rally for Safe Schools

“Most importantly, as an employer the School District has the responsibility to put the safety of its employees first and foremost, equal to the safety of students and other members of the public,” Bureau said. “Local teachers have recommended specific improvements, including a call for a mask mandate in School District 52 classrooms and schools.”

“The School District clearly has the authority to exceed the minimum standards already in place,” Bureau said.

SD 52 media release signed by James Horne board chair, and Andrew Samoil SD 52 superintendent states,

“The Board of Education appreciates the concerns and proposals of the Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union. In considering the union’s motions, the Board must take into account its statutory responsibility for the safety and education of students, and its obligations for the safety of staff as mandated by WorkSafe BC.”

“To ensure the district takes appropriate action to address the current pandemic, the district seeks and adheres to expert advice. That advice, which has been coordinated by the Ministry of Education, comes from Public Health and from WorkSafe BC,” SD 52 said.

Bureau acknowledges SD 52 already exceeds some requirements in several ways, however, more is definitely needed according to the union president.

“The School District should act now to require masks in schools and classrooms, and to provide teachers, staff, and students with other safety improvements.”

READ MORE: School District 52 highlights – Oct. 29 meeting

Living in the midst of the pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, SD 52 said and believes schools are safe for staff and students. Public Health has also stated that schools are safe the school board said.

“The district will continue to implement changes as directed by the Ministry of Education and Public Health during this constantly changing situation,” the school district statement said. “The district acts and complies with the advice and orders of these authorities. We encourage all families and employees to review the most recent safety plan for their schools, which are available on the district’s website”

There were several motions made at the Board meeting Bureau said, and if passed would have improved school safety.

“None of the school safety motions passed. By failing to act, the Board is failing its responsibility for the safety of its employees and the students in our schools,” Bureau said.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Can’t stop corporations from negotiating with vaccine manufacturers: Hadju

Just Posted

Gabriel Bureau, president of Prince Rupert District Teachers Union, and Tom Kertes, vice president are calling to SD 52 to protect employees and students with increased safety measures for COVID-19 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
SD 52 is failing the safety of teachers and students – Prince Rupert District Teachers Union

School district adheres to the advice of Ministry of Ed., Public Health, and WorkSafe BC - SD 52

A teacher at Uplands Elementary School in Terrace, B.C. who was exposed to COVID-19 has come foward with concerns about the speed of Northern Health’s contact tracing. This photo shows Uplands Elementary students participating in a drive-by greet with teachers and school staff, which was held April 3 when schools were closed in the early days of the pandemic. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)
Terrace teacher exposed to COVID-19 irked by 1-week lag in notification at his school

Surge in cases strains Northern Health’s contact tracing capacity

Prince Rupert RCMP issue a holiday advisory to lock vehicles and remove all valuables. A number of vehicle entries occurred in November. (file photo)
RCMP warns to lock and secure vehicles to avoid illegal entry and thefts

Prince Rupert RCMP say there were a number of illegal vehicle entries in November

“We are working to reduce this time frame with additional staffing, and shifting the focus of detailed contact tracing,” says the health authority. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Haven’t been contacted after your COVID-19 test results yet?

Northern Health strained with surge in COVID-19 cases; asks people to expect delays

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Officials mum on vaccine roll-out locations for the northwest

First two locations to be in the lower mainland

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Critical care paramedic Tom and advanced care paramedic Laurence finish up a 14-hour work day after being deployed as part of a BC Emergency Health Services Rapid Response Team deployed to Fort St. James this week to help provide relief to local paramedics and health support workers due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s specialized COVID paramedics ‘impressed’ with Fort St. James’ community response

A BC Emergency Health Services team of paramedics deployed to Fort St.… Continue reading

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Most Read