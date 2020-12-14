Prince Rupert School Board District 52 said on Dec. 14, that a ‘robust’ discussion was had about masks and Christmas break during the pandemic at it’s Dec. meeting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

SD 52 had a 'robust debate' about Christmas break during the pandemic

Prince Rupert SD 52 considered extending the break and requiring masks

Prince Rupert Board of Education of trustees met at the last School District 52 meeting for 2020 on Dec. 8

“The Board of Education had a robust debate about the implications of the Christmas Break during this year’s pandemic,” SD 52 said in a media statement on Dec. 14.

“Extending the break for a week, and requiring masks for the first week after the break, were both considered,” the release said. “In the end, the Board’s decision was to continue to follow the specific guidance of the public health authorities.”

School holiday break will run from Dec. 21, 2020, to January 1, 2021. Students will return to class on Jan. 4, 2021.

Breakfast Program

Students at Roosevelt Park Community School are now provided breakfast in their classrooms as a response to changes being implemented to the breakfast program, Andrée Michaud, principal told SD 52 at their regular meeting on Dec. 8.

Rather than students going to a specific room before classes, breakfast is now being served in each class at the start of the day. This allows teachers to have meaningful conversations with students in a different context. While costs have increased for several reasons, the community has supported the school to make this possible.

Strategic Planning

In accordance with Ministry of Education requirements associated with the update of the Framework for Enhancing Student Learning, the district will begin the process to renew and update the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan. Further information will be provided in the New Year.

Mental Health Survey

The district will be participating in a youth mental health survey sponsored by the BC Children’s Hospital. Information will be available on the district’s website, and participation is voluntary. The survey will help to identify gaps in mental health services in district communities.

Annual Budget Consultation

Annual budget consultations will commence in the new year for the 2021-2022 fiscal period. Meetings are expected to be held remotely.

The dates approved by the Board are as follows:

Feb. 4 – Public information meeting and Talking Circle Consultation at 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 – Individual presentations from partner groups, in public starting at 7 p.m

Feb. 26 -Deadline for budget submissions at 4 p.m.

March 29 – Report back to the public on input received and Ministry Funding, starting at 7 p.m.

April 13 – Board meeting to approve the budget, starting at 7 p.m.

Policy Committee Work

Two policies, Occupational Health & Safety Policy 4310 and Volunteers Policy 5310 were approved by the Board of Education for the district policy book

Two policies, Filed Trip Policy and Corporate Sponsorship and Access to Students Policy, are currently being reviewed for approval and distribution.

Next Meeting

The next SD 52 meeting and first scheduled for 2021 will be held on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. via zoom.

 
Prince Rupert School Board District 52 said on Dec. 14, that a 'robust' discussion was had about masks and Christmas break during the pandemic at it's Dec. meeting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
