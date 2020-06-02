SD 52 fires superintendent

Irene LaPierre, superintendent for School District 52 departs the position on June 2, 2020. She began her tenure for SD 52 on Aug. 1, 2018. (Photo submitted by Irene LaPierre)

The School District 52 Board of Education has fired superintendent Dr. Irene LaPierre.

“The relationship between a superintendent and the Board is a unique one, and after reflection, the Board of Education for School District 52 Prince Rupert has determined it wishes to go in a different direction regarding district leadership,” the Board said in the statement.

“This provides the Board with the opportunity to recruit a new superintendent to the lead the district going forward.”

Dr. LaPierre, who came to Prince Rupert in August 2018 from the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district said she recognized the board’s authority to have the superintendent they want and has agreed to leave immediately.

“I have been honoured to serve children and families in the School District 52 in collaboration with the leadership of the school and district personnel,” LaPierre said in a media statement issued by the S.D. 52 Board of Education on June 2.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support learning and enhanced student achievement, particularly that of indigenous students. It is my hope that the Board continues the work of the Equity in Action and Truth and Reconciliation plans to support optimal learning opportunities for all students.”

Both the SD 52 Board and Dr. LaPierre have not immediately responded for further comment.

K-J Millar | Journalist

