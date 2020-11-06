SD 52 Board appointments announced

James Horne will serve his third year as school board chair for School District 52 as elected on Nov. 3. (Submitted photo)

James Horne has been elected to the position of SD 52 Board Chair for the third year running a media release issued on Nov. 5 said.

The Board held their annual election of officers on Nov. 3 with the following results:

James Horne – Chair

Kate Toye – Vice Chair

Kristy Maier – BCSTA Provincial Council Member

Louise Sanchz – BCSTA Provincial Council Alternative

Bart Kuntz – Bargaining Representative Council Member

Kate Toye – Bargaining Representative Council Alternate

Committee membership and school liaison appointments will be made at a later date, the statement said.

