SD 52 Board appointments announced

James Horne has been elected to the position of SD 52 Board Chair for the third year running a media release issued on Nov. 5 said.
The Board held their annual election of officers on Nov. 3 with the following results:
James Horne – Chair
Kate Toye – Vice Chair
Kristy Maier – BCSTA Provincial Council Member
Louise Sanchz – BCSTA Provincial Council Alternative
Bart Kuntz – Bargaining Representative Council Member
Kate Toye – Bargaining Representative Council Alternate
Committee membership and school liaison appointments will be made at a later date, the statement said.
K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter