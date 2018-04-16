Ken Minette is leaving his position as superintendent of School District 52. (File photo)

School District to search for new superintendent

After nearly 30 years with the district in Prince Rupert, Ken Minette is moving on

School District 52 is on the lookout for a new superintendent.

After one year in the top spot, Ken Minette is moving on to work at School District 51 based in Grand Forks.

“The school district has benefited from Ken’s leadership for almost 30 years,” said Tina Last, school board chair, in the press release on April 16. “We thank him for his service and wish him well in his position of superintendent of schools for School District 51 (Boundary).”

Minette joined the school district in Jan. 1989 when he taught at Booth Memorial Junior Secondary School. He has also worked as a teacher, counsellor and vice-principal at Charles Hays Secondary School. He was assistant superintendent when Sandy Jones was the superintendent for the district.

The search for the new superintendent will begin in the near future, the press release stated.

