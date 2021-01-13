School District 52 Board of Trustees met for the first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

School District 52 Board of Trustees met for the first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

School District 52 meeting highlights from Jan. 12

Prince Rupert -Teacher, how do you spell phishing?

Prince Rupert School District 52 board of trustees met for the first time in 2021 on Jan.12.

Highlights of the meeting included a brief discussion about a skiing field trip.

Gabriel Bureau, president of the Prince Rupert Teachers Union questioned the board about its approval of Feb. 8th and 22nd planned ski field trips for two classes of students to Shames Mountain.

“How does it fit in with the travel advisory,” Bureau said. “How does it fit in with orders not to travel?”

Bureau pointed out the high number of cases of COVID-19 in the Terrace area currently and said it is difficult to ensure all students will continue to wear masks while in close proximity on a bus.

The current provincial travel orders recommend staying local and avoiding non-essential travel with-in BC.

“The field trip is a replacement of a day at school,” James Horne, board chair said. “The students will be safe on the ski hill. Provincial travel orders expire on Feb. 5. If the orders are extended we will review.”

“The (supervising teacher) is aware of the COVID-19 precautions,” Andrew Samoil, SD 52 superintendent said. “We have been assured that all precautions, including masks and hand sanitizers, will be used and followed.”

COVID-19 procedures

Prince Rupert Middle School Principal Michelle Cross-Pomponio and Vice-Principal Paramjit Khaira explained the school’s COVID-19 practices and protocols are working well.

The middle school is now at 100 per cent in-class learning with a modified timetable to follow the Ministry of Education’s protocols, Cross-Pomponio said. Each day starts with staff health-self-assessments as well as students being health screened by parents before school and once again when they get to school. An online check-in system has been developed and is working well, she said.

The students are split into two groups to keep the cohorts smaller than recommended. Every classroom has a separate entry and exit door with floor arrows directing students through the school and stairwells. Each grade has a separate entrance and exit into the school to avoid pedestrian congestion and overcrowding through the entry and exit points.

Masks are mandatory in all common areas Cross-Pomponio said, with many students voluntarily wearing masks all day in class.

Phishing – not fishing

A simulated phishing attack was sent to all board staff in December to create awareness of email scams and cyber dangers.

Twenty-five staff members clicked on the link which could have been disastrous if it was a real attack, the Board said. Staff were followed up with and reminded of the undesired results.

“Simulated attacks will continue as this something that simply will not go away,” the Board said.

Operations

Bottled water is continuing to be supplied to all SD 52 sites and schools from a local provider due to the ongoing city water advisory.

A number of smartboards were installed in classrooms during the December holiday break.

Bulk handsoap dispensers were changed out for foaming soap dispensers throughout the district. The old liquid soap dispensers created a lot of waste and needed to be topped every couple of days, the Board said. The new foaming dispensers don’t make a mess and are filled every two weeks.

Work is continuing to install touchless paper towel dispensers around the district and new dispensers use two-thirds less paper towel to dry hands. This will save the district time and money while providing a better quality product.

An energy grant from BC Hydro was recently received by SD 52. The funds will cover the cost of an energy manager to ascertain in all buildings the efficiency and costs of all controls and the savings they are designed to provide.

Two maintenance vehicles were replaced.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flights to Prince Rupert cancelled

Just Posted

Air Canada announced on Jan 13, that it is reducing operations by 25 per cent affecting flights into and from Prince Rupert.
Flights to Prince Rupert cancelled

Air Canada announced reduction in operation and more than 1,700 employees affected

Designated parking outside the new COVID-19 testing center on Third Ave. West in Prince Rupert is lessening public parking availibility in the city core. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19 testing center is relocated to the city core from Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Prince Rupert COVID testing center allocated spaces tightens public parking downtown

School District 52 Board of Trustees met for the first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
School District 52 meeting highlights from Jan. 12

Prince Rupert -Teacher, how do you spell phishing?

Prince Rupert City Council met for the first regular meeting of 2021 on Jan. 11 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
City Council Briefs: Cannabis store and tax incentives

Prince Rupert city council met for the first time in 2021

The first one of two turbines which landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, is headed to Site C Dam in Fort St. John on Jan 10. The extraordinary wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
Massive turbines begin trek across Northwestern B.C.

Hydro-Electric turbines headed from Prince Rupert to Site C Dam week of Jan. 10 to 14

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40,000 to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Rates of worsening mental health were also high for single parents in the survey

Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Refrigerated morgue truck deployed in Fraser Health: BC Coroners Service

B.C. is dealing with two public health crises

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery and transfer to wards from emergency departments could reduce hospital outbreaks in British Columbia as the number of cases continues to rise in most regions, the results of a pilot project in the province’s largest health authority suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Doctors, nurses call on B.C. to test surgical, emergency patients for COVID-19

Health care workers say masks are not enough to keep them safe in close contact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Most Read