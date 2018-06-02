School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Irene LaPierre of School District No. 83 will step into the role on August 1.

School District 52 has appointed Irene LaPierre as the district’s new superintendent. (File Photo)

School District No. 52 (SD 52) has appointed Irene LaPierre as the district’s new superintendent.

LaPierre, who comes to Prince Rupert from a previous appointment in School District No. 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap), brings extensive experience as a high school teacher, elementary school principal and district level administrator to the position. LaPierre will begin her tenure on Aug. 1, 2018.

“The Board of Education was moved by Irene’s personal story of success,” said SD 52 board chair Tina Last in an emailed statement. “Her focus on student success as the foundation for decision-making mirrors the board’s vision and mission. We look forward to working with Irene to achieve successful outcomes for all of the district’s students.”

In addition to her experience in education, LaPierre has a passion for aboriginal education. She is of Metis, Anishnaabe and Cree ancestry, and is currently completing her doctoral dissertation, “Mapping the Landscape of Aboriginal Student Success” in the educational studies department at the University of British Columbia.

“From both a personal and professional level, Irene has a deep understanding of Aboriginal learners and looks forward to facilitating a student-centered, strength-based approach to educating all students in School District No. 52,” said Last.

