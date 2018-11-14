James Horne is the new school board chair for School District 52. (Submitted photo)

School Board appoint new chair

James Horne replaces Tina Last, who held the position for 13 years

Prince Rupert’s educational policy makers have elected new leadership moving into 2019.

The Board of Education elected school board trustee James Horne to be its new chair at its most recent meeting on Nov. 7. Horne replaces Tina Last, who has held the position for the past 13 years.

“I’m very proud to be a trustee in the first place and to have the confidence of the board to lead them through until next year,” said Horne, who thanked Last for her service in the role.

Kate Toye will join Horne as vice chair. Louisa Sanchez will represent as BCSTA provincial council member and Bart Kuntz will be the bargaining representative council member.

READ MORE: School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Horne said he wants to focus on getting more funding from the province to help with student needs in School District 52.

“Outcomes for our students is our number on concern at the board level,” he said.

Another goal for the district is to find ways to recruit a new district psychologist. SD 52 currently does not have a psychologist, which impacts student assessments and supports for students who may have learning disabilities or mental health issues.

The position has been open for years, but the board has been unable to fill it. Horne said he wanted to try and fill that position as chair.

“We’re going to push hard and try to figure out new ways of trying to hire for that position because clearly what we’ve done hasn’t worked,” he said.

Horne also said that implementing the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would be high on the priority list.

“We have a high proportion of First Nations students in the district,” he said. “So those recommendations are clearly very important to us on the board.

“We need to go through the recommendations and be more proactive on implementing them.”

While it is still early in the new school board’s tenure, Horne said the new additions, Kristy Maier and Kate Toye, have had a positive impact.

“Clearly new faces on the board will energize the board as it should,” he said.

READ MORE: New timetable and new principals in School District 52


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: West Fraser to permanently reduce production in Quesnel, Fraser Lake
Next story
B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

Just Posted

School Board appoint new chair

James Horne replaces Tina Last, who held the position for 13 years

Rupert dancer heading to Poland for world championships

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert has a dancer competing globally and another won a prestigious bursary

Up to 20 cannabis stores possible in Prince Rupert

City planner said it’s ‘ludicrous’ to expect that many shops downtown

Prince Rupert to celebrate first Métis Awareness Week

Awareness week was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23

Wind warning for northwest B.C.

Environment Canada states 80-100 kilometre per hour winds expected until the afternoon

Prince Rupert war graves cleaned

Students from Conrad Elementary School cleaned Prince Rupert wargraves on Nov. 6

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Most Read