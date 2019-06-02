MP Michael Cooper. (The Canadian Press)

Scheer removes MP from justice committee over comments about Christchurch

Michael Cooper quoted the shooter’s manifesto

Andrew Scheer says he has removed Michael Cooper from the justice committee over comments the Conservative member of Parliament made earlier in the week.

The Tory leader says it was “insensitive and unacceptable” for Cooper to quote the suspected Christchurch shooter to a Muslim witness during a parliamentary hearing.

Cooper has apologized for reading an excerpt from a manifesto written by Brenton Tarrant, accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques, to the witness.

He says he “quoted the words of a white supremacist anti-Muslim mass murderer in an ill-advised attempt to demonstrate that such acts are not linked to conservatism.”

Cooper says he should not have said those words or named the perpetrator.

Scheer says he told Cooper, who represents St. Albert-Edmonton, that as a consequence of his actions he will no longer sit on the justice committee.

He also says he now considers the matter closed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
75 years later, legacy of Canada’s role in D-Day landing still lingers
Next story
Scheer removes MP from justice committee over comments quoting Christchurch shooter

Just Posted

Ribbons for Prince Rupert Middle School and Charles Hays athletes as track and field provincials end

Rainmakers and Storm finished top 10 in four events and PRMS brings home first ever ribbon

Prince Rupert archives receives 57 new donations and holds elections

The Prince Rupert City and Regional Archives Society held its AGM on Tuesday

Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

PRPA’s board bids farewell to former member, Bud Smith, as Peter Lantin takes over the position

Sudden coaching change at Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association

Head coach Bill Tyrwhitt replaced by former assistant coach Kerianne Smith

Track and field provincials continue as Prince Rupert boys continue to push their personal records

Friday was day two of the B.C. track and field provincials in Kelowna

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

Most Read