Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace along the Skeena River. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Scenic Route 16 receives funding for tourism promotion

The collaborative project with Tourism Prince George has $40,000 in funding

Route 16 Motorcycle Touring Corridor will be undergoing a new marketing campaign in in hopes of encouraging more visitors to northern B.C. — specifically motorcycle riders — to plan their next trip along the scenic route.

Tourism Prince George received funding from Destination BC through its Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program to support the promotion of a collaborative marketing campaign for the Route 16. The funding received for the project is $40,000.

“The importance of promoting touring routes is essential to capturing our target market tourism traffic through Prince George and Northern BC,” said Erica Hummel, CEO of Tourism Prince George. “Motorcycle tourists are affluent, spend time in destination, and are interested in other tourism offerings such as cultural attractions, culinary, and outdoor adventures like camping and fishing, so they are a captive audience.”

The Route 16 marketing project was established in 2017. Tourism Prince Rupert, Tourism Smithers, Kermodei Tourism, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, and the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, have also supported the initiative.

(Gogle maps)

READ MORE: BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

READ MORE: Road Tripping BC’s Roads Less Travelled

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires
Next story
Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Just Posted

Scenic Route 16 receives funding for tourism promotion

The collaborative project with Tourism Prince George has $40,000 in funding

WATCH: Digby Island art show puts local talent on display

Art, fun and food were on hand for the annual event

Get on Your Feet! Prince Rupert’s youngest and finest dancers show off their talent

The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert held their year end showcase over the weekend

Prince Rupert Lions Club bringing the circus to town

Donation will add a carnival show to the Seafest lineup

Ribbons for Prince Rupert Middle School and Charles Hays athletes as track and field provincials end

Rainmakers and Storm finished top 10 in four events and PRMS brings home first ever ribbon

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group’s tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Most Read