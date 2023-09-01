About 160 firefighters battling a blaze in the British Columbia Interior have had to pull out of their camp after they were subjected to what the BC Wildfire Service calls “persistent bear activity.” The Downton Lake wildfire near Gold Bridge, B.C., burns in this recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

About 160 firefighters battling a blaze in the British Columbia Interior have had to pull out of their camp after they were subjected to what the BC Wildfire Service calls “persistent bear activity.” The Downton Lake wildfire near Gold Bridge, B.C., burns in this recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

Scavenging bears force 160 B.C. firefighters to pack up camp

Neither firefighters, not bears hurt, but their persistent presence deemed unsafe near Lillo0et

About 160 firefighters battling a blaze in British Columbia’s Interior have pulled out of their camp after they were subjected to what the BC Wildfire Service calls “persistent bear activity.”

The service says the bears threatened the safety of personnel “within and around” the camp near Gold Bridge, about 100 kilometres west of Lillooet, B.C., prompting the decision to move everyone Wednesday evening.

Nic Kokolski, an information officer with the service, says the animals had been moving around tents and other camp infrastructure.

Kokolski says no one has been injured and no animals have been harmed, but conservation authorities felt it would be safest if the firefighters left the area.

A social media post by the wildfire service says its personnel are being hosted at T’it’q’et First Nation and Lillooet municipal facilities for the time being.

It says conservation officers have been “assessing and advising” on plans to safely return crews as they battle the Downton Lake wildfire.

Scavenging bears have been a problem in other B.C. wildfire zones, with authorities in the Shuswap region in the Interior collecting refuse and refrigerators in hopes of keeping the animals at bay.

The Downton Lake fire has scorched 95 square kilometres of land and prompted evacuation orders and alerts.

The wildfire service says the fire’s activity remains low after rain fell in the area.

READ ALSO: Grizzly bear shot and killed, dragged into Squamish River

READ ALSO: Bear killed after it tried to attack 5-year-old: B.C. conservation service

B.C. Wildfires 2023Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna, Lake Country wildfires now considered under control
Next story
B.C. Highway 4 near Port Alberni open after months of wildfire repair

Just Posted

Jamie McDonald said he has been using his neighbour’s garden house as the water source for his home since Friday Aug. 25. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)
Prince Rupert man looking for reimbursement after water system fiasco

A humback whale nicknamed “Opo” with evident propellor scars from a boat collision. Advocates say the risk to both whales and humans is immense in boating accidents. (Photo provided by Ocean Wise Research)
Recent humpback boating collisions near Prince Rupert concern advocates

Rental costs for a room can fluctuate from $600 a month to nearly $6000 a month in Prince Rupert. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Average cost for a rental unit in Prince Rupert over $3,000 per month

From left to right: Clarice Russell of Trigon, Sandra Pond of School District 52, Ashley Daigle of the Rotary Club, Hannah Davis of Trigon, Navjot Chahal and Vansh Bedi, both Safeway employees. The Rotary Club has been opertaing the apple program for 10 years. (Photo: Seth Forward)
School apple program receives $65K boost from Prince Rupert businesses