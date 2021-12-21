Saskatchewan’s Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan’s Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan forgoes holiday COVID-19 restrictions despite dire projections

People encouraged to celebrate the holidays by gathering only in smaller groups

New COVID-19 projections suggest case numbers will sharply rise in Saskatchewan without stronger public health measures but the province is not expecting to tighten restrictions for the holidays.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, says he is watching the situation with the Omicron variant closely and the response must be balanced.

He says case counts are not that high in the province and Omicron is not dominant, although it is expected to spread widely in a few weeks.

Testing has identified 65 Omicron cases in the province and Shahab says two-thirds are from international or interprovincial travel.

He encourages people to celebrate the holidays by gathering only in smaller groups and using rapid tests regularly.

There are 67 new COVID-19 cases today and 98 hospitalizations.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Prince Rupert Public Library closed due to heating failure
Next story
UPDATE: Terrace RCMP confirms death of man reported missing yesterday

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

The Port Edward Fire & Rescue team has increased by more than 52 per cent since a November recruitment call, the fire chief said on Dec. 20. They keep sharp with weekly practices such as the one held on Nov. 23. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Port Edward Fire & Rescue membership blazes up by 52 per cent

Prince Rupert Public library closed due to a heating system failure, on Dec. 20. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Public Library closed due to heating failure

Chad James Whiteside, of Sandspit Adventures, was fined $75,000 in fisheries offences from 2019 after pleading guilty on Dec. 7. to five offences. (Photo: Facebook) Chad James Whiteside, of Sandspit Adventures, was fined $75,000 in fisheries offences from 2019 after pleading guilty on Dec. 7. to five offences. (Photo: Facebook)
Eco-tour operator nets $75,000 in penalties