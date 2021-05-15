Saskatchewan confirms 1st case of post-vaccine blood clots, patient recovering

The woman in her 60s was given the vaccine on April 11

Saskatchewan has confirmed its first case of a rare blood-clotting disorder after a woman received the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

Saskatchewan has confirmed its first case of a rare blood-clotting disorder after a woman received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The woman in her 60s was given the vaccine on April 11.

The Ministry of Health says she has since received treatment and is recovering.

The condition called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT, involves severe and aggressive blood clots.

There have been at least 18 other confirmed cases of VITT in Canada and three people have died.

Health officials said last Friday that they had been investigating three possible cases of VITT in Saskatchewan.

The province says it has administered about 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca and plans to offer second doses of the same vaccine to those who had it as their first shot.

