Santa Claus to the rescue when dog falls through ice in Okanagan Lake

  • Dec. 13, 2022 4:30 p.m.
  • News
Wayne Dorman, dressed as Santa, jumped in to save a dog after it had fallen through the ice on Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s downtown. (Contributed)Wayne Dorman, dressed as Santa, jumped in to save a dog after it had fallen through the ice on Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s downtown. (Contributed)
Wayne Dorman, dressed as Santa, jumped in to save a dog after it had fallen through the ice on Dec.11, 2022 (Contributed)Wayne Dorman, dressed as Santa, jumped in to save a dog after it had fallen through the ice on Dec.11, 2022 (Contributed)
Wayne Dorman, dressed as Santa, jumped in to save a dog after it had fallen through the ice on Dec.11, 2022 (Contributed)Wayne Dorman, dressed as Santa, jumped in to save a dog after it had fallen through the ice on Dec.11, 2022 (Contributed)

It was Santa that came to the rescue Sunday (Dec. 11) when a dog fell through the ice of Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna.

Wayne Dorman, owner of Dogzies Pet Services, was dressed as Mr. Claus for the Dogzies annual festive walk.

He says he originally thought it was a client’s dog, but it turned out to be a canine belonging to a couple out for a walk by Dolphins statue on Water Street.

“I saw a dog battling to get out, it had fallen through the ice,” he said.

Dorman says it was the call of the wild that took over and he jumped in.

“He was going underneath the whole time. He was trying to climb out of the ice, but I was able to call him to me. Then I just went in…and I just grabbed him.”

Dorman says he’s done rescues before, like pulling people from a burning house, but he’s never had to do an ice rescue for a dog.

“In those instances you always worry about them biting you or freaking out,” said Dorman, who has dedicated his life to working and training dogs.

For Dorman, the incident was a great reminder for his clients that rules should be followed, like keeping dogs leashed in designated areas and making sure the animal has strong recall.

“If you allow your dog to chase and run after animals and after birds, chase a ball without a wait or recall or ‘leave it’ you can end up in that situation. It’s scary. We see stories like this all the time.”

DogsKelownaSanta ClausWinter

Previous story
Trudeau says he’s not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
Next story
Prince Rupert impaired driver arrested three times the legal limit

Just Posted

A Prince Rupert man was arrested with three times the legal blood alcohol level on Dec. 10, 2022, after colliding with a parked car. There are public misconceptions about roadside stops for driving impaired Const. Gabriel Gravel said on Dec. 10, 2021. The RCMP will be completing roadside random checks throughout the holiday season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert impaired driver arrested three times the legal limit

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt'en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
Five Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents sentenced for criminal contempt

Two Salmon enhancement projects received more than $94,000 from Prince Rupert Port Authority, the organization announced on Dec. 11. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority contributes $94,000 to Salmon enhancement projects

Heather Hadland-Dudoward, manager of the North Pacific Cannery receives on Nov. 25, from Dave Walker, president and longtime member of the Grand Trunk Pacific Model Railroad Club, the lifetime collection of scale replica model trains and yard that have been built and developed by the club. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Scale replica trains starting a new journey under North Pacific Cannery operations

Pop-up banner image