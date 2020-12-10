Prince Rupert Salvation Army Christmas Kettle donations are a concern for the organization as donations are down to less than half of the goal with just two weeks until the end of the campaign, Dawn Butt pastor of the church said on Dec. 9. (Photo: K-J MIllar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Salvation Army Christmas Kettle donations are a concern for the organization as donations are down to less than half of the goal with just two weeks until the end of the campaign, Dawn Butt pastor of the church said on Dec. 9. (Photo: K-J MIllar/The Northern View)

Salvation Army is trudging uphill with kettle donations

Prince Rupert Christmas kettle donations are creating concern with less than half of what’s needed

The Prince Rupert Salvation Army is struggling to meet its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign goals, with just less than half of the goal reached and only two weeks to go until Christmas, Dawn Butt S.A. Lieutenant told The Northern View on Dec. 9th.

The goal this year was to raise $30,000 from kettle donations, however, with COVID-19 restrictions, there are just two public Christmas kettles in town. Kettles are located at Walmart and BC Liquor Store, with a third available for clientele inside the Moose Lodge. Kettles are out for donations until Dec. 24.

“Our kettles are not doing so well,” Butt said. “… our kettle numbers are actually down this year.”

“We have our online kettle as well, where people can donate, so that is helping a little bit with our kettles, but we are probably not even at the halfway mark for where we wanted to be. It is kind of sad. “

It is unknown if the donation predicament is due to COVID-19, or with people playing it safe and donating in other ways. However, there are volunteers aplenty which is great with most kettle volunteer spots already filled, the pastor said.

“We are getting lots of volunteers, I think we have only three more spots to fill, so that is great.”

While monetary gifts and donations are down and causing concerns, food and toy drives are performing well.

“Our food drives have done really well. Our toy drives have gone really well,” Butt said. “We’ve had great partnerships with (community businesses) who have participated.”

More to come in The Northern View print edition

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid
Next story
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Just Posted

“We are working to reduce this time frame with additional staffing, and shifting the focus of detailed contact tracing,” says the health authority. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Haven’t received your COVID-19 test results yet?

Northern Health strained with surge in COVID-19 cases; asks people to expect delays

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Officials mum on vaccine roll-out locations for the northwest

First two locations to be in the lower mainland

Prince Rupert Salvation Army Christmas Kettle donations are a concern for the organization as donations are down to less than half of the goal with just two weeks until the end of the campaign, Dawn Butt pastor of the church said on Dec. 9. (Photo: K-J MIllar/The Northern View)
Salvation Army is trudging uphill with kettle donations

Prince Rupert Christmas kettle donations are creating concern with less than half of what’s needed

An electrical fire started in the offices of Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Center with the grounded current arcing into the adjacent restaurant, Paul Lagace coordinator and poverty advocate said on Dec. 10. Power has been cut to both buildings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Community landlords step up to offer space to advocacy organization

Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Center is moving due to fire on Dec. 7

A leachate lagoon construction began in 2020 in Prince Rupert. Leachate, a liquid produced from waste, is collected and settles in the pond, and is treated before it is discharged, the city said on Dec. 9. (Photo: supplied)
$500,000 in Federal Gas Tax helps City with capital projects

New boiler system and leachate lagoon for Prince Rupert

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Most Read