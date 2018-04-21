Salmon fishery top of mind as Cullen returns to Parliament

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP says he’ll push for earliest release of DFO plan

The salmon fishery is at the top of Nathan Cullen’s mind as he returns to Parliament from a spring-break tour of the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding.

In a press release the MP said conservation and fairness must be the focus of all fishing plans for the season.

READ MORE: Cullen demands better leadership over salmon crisis

“Not surprisingly, fish harvest numbers and management plans are huge issues for all communities,” Cullen said. “Wild salmon are the heart of our northwest economy, culture and lifestyle; we all have an interest in the health of salmon and how stocks are managed.”

A complete closure of the sockeye and chinook fisheries is a possibility this year as DFO projections show one of the worst returns on record for both species in the Skeena. Sockeye is currently estimated at about 550,000, roughly 300,000 short for opening the recreational fishery. The First Nations fishery has a threshold of 400,000, but in the interest of conservation advisers are recommending that number be pushed to 600,000.

READ MORE: DFO contemplating sweeping North Coast salmon fishery closure

Chinook numbers are more difficult to forecast, but concern is high the figure will be on par or worse than last year’s low. 

Cullen is asking DFO to release a harvest plan as soon as possible, which the department has previously assured the public it will, and reiterated a plea for cooperation between the recreational and First Nations groups. He underscored the constitutionally-protected right for First Nations to fish for food, saying it is a top priority after stock sustainability.

The MP is also pushing DFO to ensure foreign-owned fishing lodges are not exempt from harvest restrictions.

“In order for sustainability to work, we need all user groups to come together and contribute; for example, if the folks on the ocean are not contributing, our efforts on the river will be less successful,” Cullen said.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage
Next story
Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Just Posted

Salmon fishery top of mind as Cullen returns to Parliament

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP says he’ll push for earliest release of DFO plan

Fourth weekly marine service added to Port of Prince Rupert

THE Alliance and its partners have made Prince Rupert its first port of call this spring

UPDATE: Power restored to Prince Rupert industrial park after dump truck hits hydro pole

Crews worked over ten hours to repair the damage

Modular housing coming to Prince Rupert in 2018, announces MLA Jennifer Rice

Construction will begin this summer on 36 units next to the North Coast Transition Society

Vehicle rollover on Highway 16

A single vehicle crash occurred on April 20 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Time to let go for BC bears, otters, bobcat

Northern Lights Wildlife shelter near Smithers set to release orphaned animals this spring.

Most Read