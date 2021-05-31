During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

  • May. 31, 2021 1:30 p.m.
  • News

A 14-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Alberta was located by Salmon Arm RCMP during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, May 18, police in Salmon Arm received a report of a vehicle travelling east from Chase. According to police, the vehicle and its driver were connected to an abduction file out of Alberta.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the vehicle was located and stopped by police in Salmon Arm.

“As a result of the traffic stop, the officers located the 14-year-old female child who appeared to be safe at the time,” said West in a May 31 news release. The 14-year-old was placed in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

West said the driver, a 25-year-old female resident of Alberta, was taken into custody and released, and is to appear in court in Alberta.

Read more: Intermittent and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July

Read more: Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school
Next story
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Just Posted

More than 300 mourners gathered on the lawn of the Prince Rupert Court House on May 30, to remember the 215 children whose remains were found at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tears for the 215 who never made it home

More than 300 people gathered to reflect on the lost lives of residential school children

Gary Wells conductor of the Amago’ot Gytem Maaxii who assisted in organizing the commemorative ceremony on May 30 in Prince Rupert, to pay respect to 215 children whose remains were found last weekend at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Photo Gallery of commemorative ceremony in Prince Rupert

More than 300 attendees honour survivors and remember victims of residential schools

Flags at Prince Rupert City Hall will be lowered to half-mast on May 31 to commemorate the more than 215 children who lost their lives at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, Mayor Lee Brain posted on his social media on May 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert city hall flags will fly low May 31

Halfmast flags “in remembrance of 215 children whose stories were never told,” - Mayor Lee Brain

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More than half a million ambulance calls across B.C. per year

Paramedic Services Week ran from May 23 to May 29

Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits and enjoys a sip of juice in the observation area after receiving his COVID-19 immunization at the soft-launch community clinic on March 14. Volunteers for the community clinic are eligible to receive a vaccination prior to volunteering duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)) Youth drop-in clinics in Prince Rupert will be available for ages 12 to 17 for COVID-19 immunizations, with adult clinics for second vaccinations starting June 14. Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits after receiving his first COVID-19 immunization at the March 14 community clinic held in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View))
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert region hit ‘Zero’

Second vaccinations starting June 14 for adults, youth drop-in clinics to open

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers are recognizable by their teal vests and ID badges. (Foundation file photo)
B.C. Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door

Residents asked to support monthly donor program, but warned canvassers do not take cash

Most Read