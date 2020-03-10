S.D. 52 to benefit from $900,000

Several schools in District 52 will benefit from funding, announced by the NDP on March 10, in the amount of $900, 000 to complete necessary upgrades and maintenance. (K-J Millar)

Prince Rupert School District 52 is going to receive $900,000 in provincial funding for school maintenance projects in both elementary and secondary schools.

Students on the North Coast are going to see more green, efficient and safe learning spaces thanks to over $2.5 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects in School Districts 50 and 52, Jennifer Rice, New Democrat MLA of the North Coast said.

“These upgrades will make a big difference in making some of our smaller schools more comfortable places to learn,” said Rice, “Efficient buildings and safer spaces are all part of a healthy learning environment for students.”

The funding for school maintenance projects, includes accessible washroom upgrades for Roosevelt Park Elementary, Lax Kxeen Elementary, Conrad Elementary, Charles Hays Secondary, Prince Rupert Middle, Pineridge Elementary, and Pacific Coast Secondary as well as network switch upgrades for Charles Hays Secondary, Prince Rupert Middle, Roosevelt Park Elementary, Conrad Elementary and Pineridge Elementary.

“After years of under-funding by the previous B.C. Liberal government, the New Democrat government is delivering an historic level of support to B.C. students,” said a press release from the NDP.

“We’ve added an extra $2.2 billion in operating funding over the 2016 to 2017 levels and created a $2.8 billion school capital budget to build, seismically upgrade and expand K-12 schools. To ensure students have a safe place to play, we introduced an annual playground fund, delivering an additional $5 million a year to districts across the province,” the NDP said.

These funding programs are part of a $217.7-million investment under the Annual Facilities Grant (AFG), School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program, Building Envelope Program and Bus Acquisition Program, to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient. This year’s funding is $32.3-million higher than it was in the 2016 to 2017 school year.

