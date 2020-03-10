Several schools in District 52 will benefit from funding, announced by the NDP on March 10, in the amount of $900, 000 to complete necessary upgrades and maintenance. (K-J Millar)

S.D. 52 to benefit from $900,000

Funding to complete maintenance upgrades is announced by NDP

  • Mar. 10, 2020 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Prince Rupert School District 52 is going to receive $900,000 in provincial funding for school maintenance projects in both elementary and secondary schools.

Students on the North Coast are going to see more green, efficient and safe learning spaces thanks to over $2.5 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects in School Districts 50 and 52, Jennifer Rice, New Democrat MLA of the North Coast said.

“These upgrades will make a big difference in making some of our smaller schools more comfortable places to learn,” said Rice, “Efficient buildings and safer spaces are all part of a healthy learning environment for students.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert School District 52 finds more funds for 2019-2020 budget

The funding for school maintenance projects, includes accessible washroom upgrades for Roosevelt Park Elementary, Lax Kxeen Elementary, Conrad Elementary, Charles Hays Secondary, Prince Rupert Middle, Pineridge Elementary, and Pacific Coast Secondary as well as network switch upgrades for Charles Hays Secondary, Prince Rupert Middle, Roosevelt Park Elementary, Conrad Elementary and Pineridge Elementary.

“After years of under-funding by the previous B.C. Liberal government, the New Democrat government is delivering an historic level of support to B.C. students,” said a press release from the NDP.

“We’ve added an extra $2.2 billion in operating funding over the 2016 to 2017 levels and created a $2.8 billion school capital budget to build, seismically upgrade and expand K-12 schools. To ensure students have a safe place to play, we introduced an annual playground fund, delivering an additional $5 million a year to districts across the province,” the NDP said.

READ MORE: MLA Jennifer Rice proud of NDP commitment to Prince Rupert

These funding programs are part of a $217.7-million investment under the Annual Facilities Grant (AFG), School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program, Building Envelope Program and Bus Acquisition Program, to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient. This year’s funding is $32.3-million higher than it was in the 2016 to 2017 school year.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port
Next story
Canadian company among seven warned by FDA over false coronavirus claims

Just Posted

S.D. 52 to benefit from $900,000

Funding to complete maintenance upgrades is announced by NDP

Tree down on Hays Cove Ave.

Traffic should re-direct

Man wanted in connection with armed home invasion

Do not approach Jessie Millwater

Hydroponic greenhouse to be rooted in Prince Rupert

GNS to grow $175, 000 grant into sustainable food source

Rainmakers are the champs

Charles Hays Rainmakers drop Vancouver’s King George in final to win

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Most Read