Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks to military personnel after getting a tour of the CC 177 Globemaster aircraft at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., Thursday, April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks to military personnel after getting a tour of the CC 177 Globemaster aircraft at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., Thursday, April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander

Sanctioned Canadian military commanders helped train 30,000 Ukrainians since 2015

The most recent commander of Canada’s military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors is proof of the mission’s impact.

Lt.-Col. Luc-Frederic Gilbert is one of six former commanders of the training mission known as Operation Unifier sanctioned by Russia last week alongside dozens of other Canadians.

The federal government says Operation Unifier helped train more than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015, many of whom are now fighting to defend their country.

Gilbert tells The Canadian Press that he is proud of the work his troops did in Ukraine before they were evacuated from the country less than two weeks before Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

And while he understands the decision to withdraw his troops from Ukraine to Poland, he says leaving was difficult as Canadian troops have been trained to fight and not run from a conflict.

All 250 trainers under Gilbert’s command have since returned to Canada, though another group of 150 Canadian Armed Forces members recently headed back to Poland to help the millions of Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s invasion.

READ ALSO: Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaMilitaryRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Canada eyes new measures to protect economy from national security threats

Just Posted

Paul Myrehaug displays his comedic talent at the Snowed in Comedy Tour on April 20 at the Lester Centre.
Comedy and concerts keep Prince Rupert in the arts

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has pleaded not guilty to fentanyl possession in provincial court. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton pleads not guilty to drug possession

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
RCMP arrest man in connection with Kitwanga wildfire

Vopak is proposing to build another propane project on Ridley Island, Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) An environmental assessment certificate has been issued to Vopak, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Control Strategies announced on April 19. Vopak is proposing to build another LPG storage facility on Ridley Island, Prince Rupert. (File photo)
Environmental Assessment Certificate issued to Vopak for Prince Rupert project