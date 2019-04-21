Rupertykes descend on Pacific Mariners Memorial Park

The sun was out for the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, Apr. 20

A huge crowd gathered for the annual Rotary Club of Prince Rupert’s Easter egg hunt at Pacific Mariners Memorial Park on Saturday, Apr. 20 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Pacific Mariners Memorial Park saw hundreds of Rupertykes hunt for eggs and the customary chocolate treat at the annual Rotary Club of Prince Rupert Easter egg hunt on Saturday, Apr 20.

Rotary Club President, Karen Basso and Bev Kimberly of Prince Rupert Special Events were on hand with many other volunteers helping kids trade plastic eggs they had found with chocolate treats.

“On behalf of the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert, we just want to wish the families and kids a happy Easter”

The event is held annually by the Rotary Club and is family fun for people young and old.

The Easter Bunny was ready to entertain the kids at the Rotary Club’s annual Easter Egg hunt (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Volunteers prepare for the hunt at Pacific Mariners Memorial Park (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Hunting for plastic eggs and trading them in for chocolate delights (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Raffle prizes were drawn for kids in various age groups (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

The Easter egg hunt was for young and old (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)