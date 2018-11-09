Rupert sports, culture and arts organizations receive $183,830

Prince Rupert’s arts, culture and sports organizations were given a boost on Nov. 7 after receiving $183,830 in funding through the Community Gaming Grants program.

The Northern British Columbia Museum Association, the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association (PRMHA) and seven other Prince Rupert organizations will receive a portion of the funds.

“It’s huge for us because it helps pay our ice fees,” said Christine Storey, treasurer for the PRMHA. “Without it our registration would be double or triple.”

Approximately $18 million was given to more than 700 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. to help deliver arts, literature and cultural activities for people through the program.

“Local organizations are critical to the vibrancy of communities, and equipped with this additional funding, these nine not-for-profits will benefit more people in Prince Rupert,” said North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, who welcomed the funding. “I hope this year’s grant recipients inspire more folks in our community to get involved in a new activity, whether that’s curling or acting, basketball or jazz.”

