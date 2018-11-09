Rupert sports, culture and arts organizations receive $183,830

MLA Jennifer Rice announced the funding provided by the Community Gaming Grants program

Prince Rupert’s arts, culture and sports organizations were given a boost on Nov. 7 after receiving $183,830 in funding through the Community Gaming Grants program.

READ MORE: North Coast Innovation Lab granted $100,000

The Northern British Columbia Museum Association, the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association (PRMHA) and seven other Prince Rupert organizations will receive a portion of the funds.

“It’s huge for us because it helps pay our ice fees,” said Christine Storey, treasurer for the PRMHA. “Without it our registration would be double or triple.”

Approximately $18 million was given to more than 700 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. to help deliver arts, literature and cultural activities for people through the program.

“Local organizations are critical to the vibrancy of communities, and equipped with this additional funding, these nine not-for-profits will benefit more people in Prince Rupert,” said North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, who welcomed the funding. “I hope this year’s grant recipients inspire more folks in our community to get involved in a new activity, whether that’s curling or acting, basketball or jazz.”

READ MORE: Indigenous youth ski program in Northwest gets funding


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Just Posted

RCMP and ICBC hand out free reflectors on Third Avenue

ICBC stats state that 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occur between October and January

Prince Rupert exploring upgrades for pool’s disinfection system

City to conduct an assessment to modernize from current chlorine system at Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

City scores grant for online-engagement platform

Prince Rupert received a $22,000 grant from the B.C. Smart Communities program

From Prince Rupert to China: Flying Tigers

The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daugthers

COLUMN: Don’t let all-male council be our new norm

Response to Prince Rupert breaking the 46-year streak of always having a woman on council

This Week Podcast — Episode 110

Comedian Joey Jack co-hosts the show that delves into Prince Rupert news headlines and events

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Vancouver continues surprising run with win in Boston

B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers-style sting sentenced to two years

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Proportional representation turnout less than 3% as leaders debate

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Most Read