Rupert rocks thank you notes to health care workers

Rudy Kelly, of Men Who Listen, had an audience of more than 400 people jamming to the beat at the Rupert Rocks concert held at the Lester Centre on Nov. 13 to thank health care workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Band members of Triple Bypass rock it out at the Lester Centre on Nov. 13 in a tribute concert to thank health care workers. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rudy Kelly, of Men Who Listen, had more than 400 people rocking Rupert on Nov. 13, at the Lester Centre concert to thank health care workers. The concert of 11 different musical acts raised $3,800 for the North Coast Health Improvement Society. See online for full story and video. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Students from Ring System Studios sing to a 400 member audience at the Lester Centre Rupert Rocks concert, held to thank health care workers, on Nov. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Patrick Witwicki, drummer of Men Who Listen, lays beat to the music at the Rupert Rocks concert held in tribute to thank health care workers, on Nov. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Guitarist of Men Who Listen, Bob Pearson, rocks it out at the Rupert Rocks concert at the Lester Centre on Nov. 13. The concert was a tribute to thank health care workers and raised more than $3,800 for the North Coast Health Improvement Society. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Barry Eso, bass guitarist with Men Who Listen, was part of one of 11 musical acts to bring down the house at the Lester Centre on Nov. 13, in the Rupert Rocks concert to thank health care workers for their effort during the pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Drummer of Triple Bypass drummer Dwain Harrison, sets up the beat at the Prince Rupert Rocks concert held at the Lester Centre on Nov. 13 to thank health care workers. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Ring System Music Studio performers showcase their talents at the Rupert Rocks concert on Nov. 13 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Aja from Alley and Aja performs on Nov. 13 at the Rupert Rocks Thank-you Notes concert for frontline health care workers held at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Aaron Vitkil of Replica shows how handles strings in the Rupert Rocks thank you concert to health care workers, held at the Lester Center on Nov. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Nor

The audience lights up with a rendition of ‘Halleujah’, preformed by Steve McGuire, at the Rupert Rocks concerts held at the Lester Centre on Nov. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)