Rupert residents show anti-bullying support

Northern View and it’s staff, Melissa Boutilier (L), Meghan Proteau (R) and Flammy Flamingo (C) support anti-bullying by wearing pink shirts to work on Feb. 26. Did your wear a pink shirt to work? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

One in five children in Canada are affected by bullying. Pink shirt day is recognized by many organizations and businesses around the country as an anti-bullying solidarity stand.

Pink shirt day originated in Nova Scotia in 2007. In 2008, Gordon Campbell, then Premier of British Columbia, declared Feb.27 as provincial anti-bullying day, however it is now recognized on the last Wednesday in February of each year. The dates of pink shirt day vary from country to country, with the United Nations declaring May 4, as anti-bullying day.

More than $2.3 million has been donated to youth anti-bullying programs in Western Canada.

READ MORE: Rupertites show support for Pink Shirt Day

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

Pink Shirt Day