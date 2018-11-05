Joseph Jack, legislative assistant for North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, met with approximately 50 Prince Rupert residents expressing concern about a lack of ophthalmologist in the city. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rupert residents call on province to fill gap in medical eye care

Lack of ophthalmologist forces elderly patients to travel to Terrace for treatments

A group of concerned Prince Rupert residents are asking that the province address the lack of ophthalmologists in the city.

On Nov. 2, approximately 50 people met at the legislative office for North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, where they discussed the issue with Joseph Jack, Rice’s legislative assistant, and Prince Rupert councillor Barry Cunningham.

While there are several optometrists who can do basic examinations and prescribe eye-glasses, there have not been any ophthalmologists available to provide more complex medical procedures — such as cataract surgeries or eye injections — since the mid-nineties.

READ MORE: New lung clinic to be named after Nelson Kinney

Laurie Cullen, who organized the meeting, said people who need to see an ophthalmologist must travel to Terrace to receive treatment.

“You can see by the age average in the room that it’s mostly elderly people, and we’re asking them to travel on the highway in the winter time,” Cullen said.

Most of those in attendance said they either rely on a family member to make the trip to Terrace or rely on the Northern Connector bus service. If those two options fail, they are sometimes forced to fly to the Lower Mainland for treatment.

“I just wanted to bring it everybody’s attention, to Jennifer’s attention, to Northern Health’s attention and to the local government and the mayor and councillors so everyone is aware and we can figure out where to go from here,” Cullen said.

Rice was unable to attend the meeting, but Jack facilitated it in her absence and took feedback from the attendees. He also informed the group that Rice had spoken to staff at the Ministry of Health about finding solutions to the problem.

“The folks were really nice and prepared and know what they want,” Jack said. “They want to get an ophthalmologist here so I think it’s awesome. This is democracy in action and I think it’s great they came to meet with their MLA about it.”

READ MORE: Northern Health Authority expands medical bus use


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vehicle extricated from rock slide on Hwy 16, occupants unhurt
Next story
Telegraph Creek evacuees may be home by Christmas

Just Posted

Vehicle extricated from rock slide on Hwy 16, occupants unhurt

Section of Highway 16 closed west of Terrace

20th annual Old Timers Tournament kicks off

Hockey teams from Haida Gwaii and across British Columbia travelled to Prince Rupert to play

Conrad Elementary School students to clean war graves

Fourty-six Grade 4s and 5s will hold a vigil at Fairview Cemetery for Remembrance Day

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Police searching for family of Smithers man missing since 1977

The Stewart RCMP are looking to the public’s assistance to locate the… Continue reading

Old Timers are back and ready to rock

The old-timers’ annual tournament in honour of Carlo Paolinelli was held over the weekend.

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. cop fined for on-duty crash

Const. Megan Valenta pleaded guilty to making an unsafe u-turn in relation to 2016 accident

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Most Read