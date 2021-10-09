Rupert Rampage to start competitive season at home

Atchison leading players through practice at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

The Rupert Rampage return to the rink on Oct. 16 and will dedicate their home opener to the Every Child Matters movement and commemorate long-time trainer Jules Robinson.

“In Rupert it’s going to be a big event. Its hit home to a lot of people and hopefully we put on a good event and honour everything that’s been going,” Roger Atchison, Rampage coach, said.

Players will wear orange-coloured jerseys and bear memorial patches of the late team trainer.

“He was something special,” Atchison said. “He absolutely loved hanging out with the boys and being part of the community team.”

The hockey team hasn’t seen a competitive match in more than a year since the pandemic restrictions went into effect.

“I think everyone is just so eager to be back,” Judd Repole, Rampage player, said. “It felt like it wasn’t going to happen for a while, but now that we’re all ‘vaxxed-up’ it’s exciting.”

The rampage kick off the 2021/22 Central Interior Hockey League season against the Kitimat Ice Demons at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

Fans will be able to purchase snacks and beverages, including alcohol, at the area. Proof of vaccination will be required for everyone entering the Civic Centre.

