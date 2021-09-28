CIHL games for the 2021/2022 season will see a return to the local venues with the Rupert Rampage hosting the Kitimat Ice Demons on Oct. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rupert Rampage to remember Jules Robinson in home opener

Players will wear orange jerseys to support Every Child Matters

The Rupert Rampage home opener will be held on Oct. 16 in remembrance of Jules Robinson and will support the Every Child Matters movement.

“He was treated like gold by the players because of what he did for the players,” Travis McNiece, Rupert Rampage president, told The Northern View.

Rampage players will wear orange jerseys with memorial patches of the late team trainer.

“Everybody loved him. He was always out there for the kids,” McNiece, said. “He knew every life mattered so that’s the reason for orange jerseys.”

Orange shirts will also be for sale by the Prince Rupert Port Authority at the opening game with all funds collected going to charity.

Tickets are available online for $10 each.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

