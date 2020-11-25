CIHL games have been cancelled for the 2020-2021 season. There will be no season games played between Prince Rupert Rampage and Hazelton Wolverines as seen in the 2019-2020 CIHL playoffs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

CIHL games have been cancelled for the 2020-2021 season. There will be no season games played between Prince Rupert Rampage and Hazelton Wolverines as seen in the 2019-2020 CIHL playoffs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rupert Rampage season cancelled amidst global pandemic

Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season - open to exhibition games if possible

Hockey gameplay has been cancelled for the Prince Rupert Rampage and the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) with the senior mens AA 2020/2021 season being benched by the global pandemic.

“With what has been going on around the world it’s time for us as a league to come to terms that a 2020-21 CIHL season is not looking like it will be possible,” Ron German president of the CIHL said in a media release on Nov. 24.

The CIHL hockey league includes the Prince Rupert Rampage, Terrace River Kings and teams in Kitimat, Smithers, Hazelton, Williams Lake and Quesnel.

“We had a schedule to start December 4th but with recent restrictions feel that in in any circumstances less than a super miracle vaccination, we would probably not return to play with spectators in time to salvage a 20-21 season,” German said.

Rupert Rampage President Travis McNeice said it is extremely disappointing for the players, spectators and the league.

“The games keep the town upbeat in the winter. It’s is very sad,” he said. “The Rupert Rampage are a community team with community spirit. We want to be out there supporting our community in any way we can.”

McNeice said while he hasn’t yet has an opportunity to address the players himself about the cancellation however practice will still go on this Thursday night. The team has been staying up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 updates. Players have been keeping fit by attending the gym and having on ice practice time so they were ready to go if the games could go on.

“Hopefully, when COVID allows we will be able to have some exhibition games with Terrace or Kitimat,” McNeice said.

German said that if conditions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic change in 2021, the league would explore the possibility of playing exhibition games if BC Hockey and local guidelines could be met.

“We are thankful the support of each community, their fans, volunteers and sponsors for the opportunities they have given the league, the teams and the players, without their past and future support we would not be able to host these great community events. We will need their support more than ever to start back up.”

“The CIHL will be back as soon as we can play in front of our valued communities and fans,” German said.

with files from Ben Bogstie

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocacy groups slam regulator’s latest statement on airline refunds
Next story
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Just Posted

CIHL games for the 2020-2021season like this one between the Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings on Feb. 21, 2020, have been cancelled due to the global pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage season cancelled amidst global pandemic

Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season - open to exhibition games if possible

Jennifer Rice is sworn into legislature as NDP BC Northcoast MLA via online ceremonies on Nov. 24 by Premier John Horgan and Kate Ryan-Lloyd clerk of the legislature. (Photo supplied)
Jennifer Rice sworn in as NDP North Coast MLA

BC legislature has highest women governed caucus in Canadian history

The Prince Rupert Port Authority is once again among the sector’s highest environmental performers in the Green Marine environmental certification program. (Photo courtesy PRPA)
Environmental excellence streak continues for Prince Rupert Port Authority

PRPA graded among the highest achievers in Green Marine program

Paving and sidewalk cost replacements being scheduled for 2021 are doubled that of 2019 but remain status quo for 2020 according to Prince Rupert chief financial officer, Corrine Bomben at a regular council meeting on Nov. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/ The Northern View?
City begins to plan acquisition and construction for capital projects for 2021

Prince Rupert water, sewer, solid waste and paving are being scheduled for 2021

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last Thursday (Nov. 19). (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
41 positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak

Thirty-four of the 41 cases remain active, according to Northern Health

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; B.C. drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Most Read